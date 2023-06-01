GUELPH, Ont. — Quarterbacks Tyrie Adams and Dustin Crum both threw TD passes and ran for another to lead the Ottawa Redblacks past the Toronto Argonauts 34-23 in CFL exhibition action Thursday night at Alumni Stadium.

Ottawa finished the pre-season with a 1-1 record while Toronto was 0-2. The game attendance was not announced.

Now the tough part comes for both coaching staffs as CFL teams must make their final roster cuts by 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The regular season opens next Thursday with the B.C. Lions in Calgary to face the Stampeders.

Ottawa opens June 10 visiting the Montreal Alouettes. Toronto begins its Grey Cup title defence June 18 hosting the arch-rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

B.J. Byrd, an American rookie receiver from Memphis, cut Toronto's deficit to 20-17 with an electrifying 84-yard punt-return TD at 5:51 of the third quarter. But Crum's nine-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Bruggeling at 7:58 restored Ottawa's 10-point lead.

Alfredo Gachuz's 17-yard field goal at 3:49 of the fourth pulled Toronto within seven. However, Crum's one-yard TD run at 7:31 put the Redblacks ahead 34-20.

Gachuz connected from 42 yards out at 9:01.

A.J. Ouellette had Toronto's other touchdown. Gachuz added the converts and three field goals.

Siaosi Mariner scored Ottawa's other touchdown. Lewis Ward booted the converts and three field goals.

Adams staked Ottawa to a 14-10 lead through the opening quarter. He not only completed all four of his passes for 109 yards and a touchdown but ran three times for 12 yards and a TD before giving way to Crum in the second.

Crum finished 11-of-17 passing for 83 yards and a TD while also rushing seven times for 67 yards.

Toronto starter Chad Kelly looked very sharp in his first exhibition appearance. Kelly played the opening quarter and completed four-of-five passes for 105 yards and had a seven-yard run before being replaced by rookie Cameron Dukes to open the second.

Ward's 46-yard field goal to end the second quarter stretched Ottawa's half-time lead to 20-10. Ward also hit from 35 yards out at 9:28.

Earlier in the quarter, Toronto drove to Ottawa's 18-yard line but Dukes' third-down pass to David Ungerer III in the end zone was incomplete.

Ouellette's 13-yard TD run at 2:45 of the first capped a smart five-play, 63-yard Toronto drive on the opening possession of the contest. Ottawa countered with a five-play, 82-yard opening march of its own that Adams capped with a one-yard TD run at 5:56.

Gachuz's 22-yard field goal at 9:20 put Toronto ahead 10-7. But Adams' 57-yard touchdown pass to Mariner at 11:22 gave Ottawa a 14-10 advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.