Quarterfinals in spotlight at Canadian Women’s Open & Men’s Copper Classic

Day three of the Canadian Women’s Open and Cambridge Group of Clubs Copper Classic did not disappoint as the best squash players on the planet put on another tremendous display of athleticism in downtown Toronto in front of a sold-out crowd at Brookfield Place.

Quarterfinal Tuesday treated fans to over four hours of thrilling squash. First up was defending champion Amanda Sobhy of the United States, still yet to lose a match on the Power court, defeating HWR #4 Sarah Jane Perry in three entertaining games. Former Toronto resident, #8 seed Tesni Murphy of Wales and WR #13 Nada Abbas then played the match of the tournament with Murphy finally earning the upset 12-10 in the 5th to advance. France’s Melissa Alves continued her giant killing ways by defeating Canadian hero Hollie Naughton in three long games of high-quality squash. World Ranked #6 Tinne Gilis of Belgium gave herself a birthday present with an impressive 3-0 victory over the in-form Jasmine Hutton of England to punch her semifinal ticket.

The Men will move to the glass court on Semifinal Wednesday featuring three of the Top 25 male players in the world. At the Cambridge Club, Frenchmen Baptiste Masotti (WR #19) squeaked by American Shahjahan Khan 13-11 in the 5th while compatriot Gregoire Marche (WR #25) was more straightforward with a 3-1 victory over Nick Wall of England. At the Toronto Athletic Club, Mexican star and #2 seed Leonel Cardenas continues to impress besting England’s Tom Walsh 3-1 while unseeded Cinderella Daniel Poleshchuk proved the slipper fits to reach the CGOC’s Copper Classic semifinal.

For the full results: Women's Draw | Men's Draw

The Canadian Women’s Squash Open, newly elevated to Silver Level, takes place October 27-31 on the all-glass Power Court in the Allen Lambert Galleria at Brookfield Place in Toronto. 24 elite female athletes from around the world are competing in front of capacity crowds for the coveted $75,000 (USD) prize - the biggest purse in Canadian squash history. Taking place simultaneously in Toronto at local clubs, the Cambridge Group of Clubs Men’s Copper Classic has 24 players competing for a $25,000 (USD) purse. Squash will take its place on the Olympic stage for the first time at the LA2028 Olympic Games.

Wednesday October 30 - Semifinals

Brookfield Place (Glass Court)

5:30pm – Baptiste Masotti (FRA, 19) VS. Gregoire Marche (FRA, 25)

6:15pm – Leonel Cardenas (MEX, 21) VS. Daniel Poleshchuk (ISR, 74)

7:15pm – Amanda Sobhy (USA, 10) VS. Melissa Alves (FRA, 26)

8:00pm - Tesni Murphy (WAL, 25) VS. Tinne Gilis (BEL, 6)

Thursday October 31 - Championship Finals

6:30pm – Men’s Championship

7:30pm – Women’s Championship