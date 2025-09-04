Quebec City to host World Juniors, Women’s World Championship

Hockey Canada announced on Thursday that Quebec City will host the 2027 Women’s World Championship and the 2029 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Trois-Rivieres will also serve as the co-host for the World Juniors.

This is the first time the Women’s Worlds will be played in Quebec City as the tournament returns to Canada for the first time since 2023 in Brampton, Ont.

Canada has won three of the past five Women’s World Championships with the United States winning the most recent edition in Czechia. The Americans won their 11th title with a 4-3 overtime win over Canada in the gold-medal game.

Quebec City last hosted the World Juniors in 1978 as a co-host with Montreal where the former Soviet Union took home gold.

Canada last won World Junior gold in 2023 as the United States have won gold in back-to-back years for the first time in USA Hockey history. Canada continues to be the all-time gold medal leader at the World Juniors with 20.

The 2026 World Juniors will be held in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn., with the tournament returning to Canada in Alberta in 2027 and then Finland in 2028.

Quebec City previously hosted the IIHF Men's World Championship in 2008 as a co-host with Halifax, the only time Canada has hosted the tournament.