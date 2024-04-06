Quebec's Les Supremes three-peat at world synchronized skating championship

ZAGREB, Croatia — Les Supremes of Saint-Leonard, Que., became the first synchronized skating team win a third straight world championship Saturday.

Les Supremes ranked first in both the short program (78.99) and Saturday's free skate (159.08) to take gold with a total score of 237.97, ahead of the silver medallist Haydenettes of the U.S. with 233.85 and bronze medallist Helsinki Rockettes with 229.84.

“It was really exciting for us to skate last,” said Les Supremes co-captain Julia Bernardo in a Skate Canada statement Saturday.

“Skating last is always super exciting because the crowd is always super fun and loud, and when the crowd gets louder, we just try to be more and more calm, and we prepared ourselves for that.”

Les Supremes also won both the Canadian championship and Budapest Cup, and earned silver at the PGE Hevelius Cup this season.

“This is unbelievable," said Les Supremes co-captain Olivia Di Giandomenico. "You don’t realize it until it happens, but we’re so happy and proud of our team.

"We’ve come a long way and we’ve been working really hard this season with the goal of winning the world championships again, and it came true and we’re just super happy.”

Nova Senior of St-Hubert, Que., finished fifth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2024.