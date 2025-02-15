Quebec's St-Georges steals way to win over Manitoba's Lawes at Scotties

THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Quebec's Laurie St-Georges set a Scotties Tournament of Hearts record for the most stolen ends in a game with seven in an 8-2 win over Manitoba's Kaitlyn Lawes.

St-Georges stole one in the first end, and after a blanked second, scored single points in ends three to seven.

Her team stole another two in the eighth before Lawes scored two in the ninth and shook hands.

In other games in the first Pool B draw at the Canadian women's curling championship, Manitoba's Kerri Einarson was an 8-4 winner over Brooke Godsland of Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba's Kate Cameron doubled Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories 8-4 and Nova Scotia's Christina Black downed Ontario's Danielle Inglish 7-5.

The 18-team field was divided into two pools with the top three in each advancing to the championship round. Those six teams will play off for the four Page playoff berths on the final weekend.

The winner of this year's title represents Canada in next month's women's world championship in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.