Queen's Plate champion Moira to run in $750,000 E.P. Taylor Stakes event

TORONTO — Queen's Plate champion Moira will run in the $750,000 E.P. Taylor Stakes on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.

Woodbine Entertainment made the announcement Tuesday.

The remainder of the field is expected to be revealed Wednesday.

The 1 1/4-mile turf race will be Moira's first since her emphatic, record-setting Plate win Aug. 21.

Moira captured the opening jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown by seven lengths in a synthetic track and Plate record time of 2:01.48.

She also earned trainer Kevin Attard his first Plate title.

The E. P. Taylor Stakes is a race for fillies and mares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4. 2022.