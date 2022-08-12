TORONTO, August 12, 2022 – With just over a week until the 163rd running of The Queen’s Plate, Woodbine Entertainment today released the list of probable starters for the first leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

Watch the 163rd Queen's Plate LIVE on Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN5, the TSN App, and TSN Direct.

A total of 11 three-year-olds are on the list of probable starters, including Woodbine Oaks winner Moira. The Kevin Attard trainee will likely attempt to become the 38th filly to win The Queen’s Plate. Only nine fillies have won the race since 1956, with Wonder Gadot the most recent filly winner in 2018.

Marine Stakes (Gr. 3) winner Rondure is also among the 11 likely starters. The Katerina Vassilieva trainee has turned in strong efforts in both of his starts this season and was the top ranked Plate contender prior to being bumped down to second after Moira’s dominant Oaks win.

The full list of probable starters for The Queen’s Plate is available below:

CAUSIN’ MAYHEM (Todd Pletcher)

DANCIN IN DA’NILE (Gail Cox)

DUKE OF LOVE (Josie Carroll)

HALL OF DREAMS (Mark Casse)

HUNT MASTER (Angus Buntain)

IRONSTONE (Willie Armata)

MOIRA (Kevin Attard)

RONDURE (Katerina Vassilieva)

SHAMATEUR (Sid Attard)

SIR FOR SURE (Mark Casse)

THE MINKSTER (Daniel Vella)