THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Rachel Homan's curling team is a win away from repeating as Scotties Tournament of Hearts champions.

Her Ottawa Curling Club foursome defeated Kerri Einarson's Manitoba team 8-4 in a playoff game between the top two seeds on Saturday.

Homan advanced to the championship game while Einarson dropped to the semifinal to face Nova Scotia's Christina Black.

The semifinal winner takes on Homan in the championship game.

Homan is also a win away from going undefeated in the Canadian women's curling championship a second straight year, which no team has ever done.

Black was an 8-7 winner over Alberta's Kayla Skrlik in an earlier playoff game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.