CALGARY — Gabby Wood says her curling team is ready for anything this season after facing the No. 1 women's team in the world.

The Canadian women's college champions took on Rachel Homan in the opening draw of the single-knockout PointsBet Invitational on Wednesday.

Wood's Edmonton foursome took their lumps in an 11-2 loss, and will also take the experience of playing on arena ice and on television against the reigning Canadian and world champions.

"It's a crazy first game of the season, so honestly, none of our opponents after this are going to seem that scary," said the 20-year-old Wood.

The PointsBet Invitational that unofficially kicks off the Canadian curling season offers a purse of over $350,000, including $50,000 each to the men's and women's victors, to an eclectic 32-team field.

There's a soccer FA Cup element as underdog junior, college, university, under-25 and club champions attempt to upset, and send home early, the likes of Homan and reigning Canadian men's champion Brad Gushue.

And 13th seed Jordan McDonald provided those fireworks Wednesday by eliminating fourth-seeded Matt Dunstone 8-5 in an all-Winnipeg matchup.

"It means the world," McDonald said. "It was an unbelievable experience out there today."

Kaitlyn Lawes, who ranked fourth in Canada at the end of last season, beat recently crowned national women's under-25 champion Taylor Reese-Hansen 5-2.

"Every time we get to play on arena ice, we're really excited, and playing against a top team, that's what we want to do. That's where we want to be," said Reese-Hansen. "These are the teams that we want to play against and see how we stack up, so it's super valuable."

National No. 8 Corryn Brown doubled university women's champion Serena Gray-Withers 8-4 in the opening draw.

"It just makes us hungrier for more, to be honest, because we're just super blessed with great ice, great rocks and great conditions here, so we just want to be back for more," said Gray-Withers.

Selena Sturmay edged Ashley Thevenot 8-7 in the other women's game to kick off the five-day cashspiel at Calgary's WinSport Arena.

In the men's draw Wednesday evening, Gushue defeated Canadian men's club champion Dan Sherrard 12-4.

Kevin Koe, who played a three-man team after firing second Jacques Gauthier the previous day, downed university men's champion Josh Bryden 8-4. Rylan Kleiter defeated Sam Mooibroek 5-2.

McDonald, who won last month's national under-25 championship, kept the pressure on Dunstone with pressure draws and timely runbacks.

Dunstone attempted a tough angle raise to score one and force the PointsBet's tiebreaking draw to the button, but missed to give up a steal of two.

"Playing a team like at all for us is a really big experience," said McDonald, who said his team drew confidence from playing Reid Carruthers and Mike McEwen in the last year.

"We feel like we can hang with these teams a little more."

Among Thursday's games, defending men's champion Reid Carruthers faces Felix Asselin, national women's under-21 champion Allyson MacNutt squares off against four-time Canadian champ Kerri Einarson, and men's under-21 champion Kenan Wipf faces 2024 Brier runner-up McEwen.

"We are just so grateful that they include the college champions, the university champions," Wood said. "We don't get a ton of opportunities to play on arena ice, and so that makes a huge difference developmentally.

"Having a chance, other than our nationals, to play on arena ice, on this big stage, to get to experience just a little bit of what the pros experience is just really exciting and really inspiring."

Seven months after claiming the Scotties Tournament of Hearts title on the same WinSport ice, Ottawa's Homan opened defence of her PointsBet crown by scoring four in the second end en route to victory.

"It's great to get them on this kind of stage, on a national platform and getting some arena ice experience is really key for next gen to get as much experience as possible," Homan said.

"There's lots they can take out of it for sure. Lots of great throws and I thought they communicated well."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.