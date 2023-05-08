Rachel Homan and Brendan Bottcher closed the 2022-23 curling season on Sunday with wins at the Champions Cup in Regina on the Grand Slam circuit.

Homan and her rink of third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Rachel Brown (subbing in for the pregnant Sarah Wilkes in this event) defeated the four-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champions in Team Kerri Einarson in the women's final, 6-5 in an extra end.

What a way to end the season! 🤩



Second @grandslamcurl win of the season. We were missing Sarah this week, but so grateful for our super spare Rachelle! 🫶🏻



Always great battle against @EinarsonTeam! Good game🤝



To our fans, family, friends, sponsors - THANK YOU! 💕#StayWerid pic.twitter.com/cV7IWcqIIC — Team Homan 🥌 (@TeamHoman) May 8, 2023

Team Homan, who trailed Einarson's crew 4-0 after three ends, forced an extra with a deuce in the 8th end before stealing a single in the ninth for the win and their second Grand Slam victory of the season.

Homan, 34, has now won 13 Grand Slams in her career and to cap it off, the Ottawa native announced she was pregnant with her third child.

LUCKY #13 FOR BABY #3 😍🤰🏼🏆 https://t.co/cHbFhK2Y1a — Team Homan 🥌 (@TeamHoman) May 8, 2023

The loss marked Team Einarson's fourth defeat in a Grand Slam final this season. Over six events in 2022-23, the Gimli foursome have made five finals with their lone win coming at the Masters.

In the men's final, Team Bottcher wrapped their first season as a foursome with a 5-3 win over the Brier champs in Team Brad Gushue.

A PERFECT season finale in Sask 🙌



7-0 to cap off the Champions Cup and our second Slam title of the season! 🏆🏆



Thanks to the great crowds, hard-working volunteers and the entire @grandslamcurl crew for hosting another fantastic series.🥌 pic.twitter.com/Iwt2XtVvcA — Team Bottcher Curling (@BottcherCurling) May 7, 2023

Bottcher, third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert went a perfect 7-0 in Regina, including a 7-2 win over Sweden's Team Niklas Edin in the semifinals.

They also won the Grand Slam's Canadian Open in January.