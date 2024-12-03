Is there any stopping Rachel Homan and Bruce Mouat this season?

The Canadian and Scottish rinks widened their leads on the World Curling Rankings this weekend after winning another major event on the Grand Slam circuit.

World Curling Rankings - Dec 3

Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes edged Sweden's Team Anna Hasselborg, 6-5, in Sunday's National final to close an undefeated week in beautiful St. John's, Nfld., and improve their overall record to an incredible 40-2 on the season.

Team Homan, who are coming off a stellar 2023-24 season highlighted by victories at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and World Women's Curling Championship, have won 23 straight games and have captured five of six events played this season.

They own 548.1 total points, over 100 points better than Switzerland's Team Silvana Tirinzoni, who have 438.4 points.

Only one other Canadian rink has a spot in the top 10 of the women's world rankings with Team Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., sitting in the fourth position.

As for the Canadian Team Ranking System, Homan leads the way, followed by Einarson, Team Kayla Skrlik, Team Kaitlyn Lawes and Team Christina Black to round out the top five.

Earning as many points as possible is very important in 2024-25 as four unqualified teams can book their tickets to the 2025 Canadian Olympic Curling Trials via the CTRS at the conclusion this season.

CTRS - Dec. 3

Team Homan are back on the ice for the Masters, taking place in Guelph from Jan. 14-19.

Team Mouat wins third Grand Slam

Mouat's Stirling foursome have won all three Grand Slams this season with a total record of 19-1 after defeating Team Brad Jacobs, 5-3, in Sunday's final.

Overall, they own a record of 52-7 and have won five of eight events. They dropped the European Curling Championship final last month to Germany's Team Marc Muskatewitz in surprising fashion.

Mouat, third Grant Hardie, second Bobby Lammie and lead Hammy McMillan Jr. sit first in the men's world rankings with 526.8 points, nearly 150 points better than Canada's Team Brad Gushue.