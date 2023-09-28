OAKVILLE, Ont. — Rachel Homan's Ottawa-based team stole points in five ends, including steals of two in the sixth and seventh ends, en route to an 11-1 win over Shaelyn Park on Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational curling event.

Homan, who is skipping the second-seeded team in the single-elimination event, was up 4-0 after three ends following a deuce in the first end and a steal of one in both the second and third.

Park, skipping the 11th-seeded squad from New Brunswick, got one back in the fourth, but Homan responded with two points in each of the next three ends.

A Homan single in the eighth sealed the win.

Homan will next face the seventh-seeded team skipped by Isabelle Ladouceur, which advanced with an 8-6 win over No. 10 Serena Gray-Withers.

In other results, third-seed Jennifer Jones moved on with a 10-6 win over No. 14 Myla Plett. Jones will next face No. 6 Christina Black.

Black avoided an upset, scoring two in the 10th end to defeat No. 11 Nancy Martin.

The PointsBet Invitational is the first Season of Champions event of the season. The March Madness-style single-elimination format has 16-team draws featuring many of Canada's top men's and women's rinks.

A men's draw was scheduled for later Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.