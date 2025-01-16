GUELPH, Ont. — Rachel Homan remained undefeated at the Grand Slam of Curling's WFG Masters with a 6-2 win over Kerri Einarson on Thursday.

Homan's top-ranked team from Ottawa took control of the marquee matchup with two points in the fourth end to take a 4-1 lead.

Einarson, from Gimli, Man., responded with a point in the fifth, but Homan followed a blank sixth end with a point in the seventh and a steal of one in the eighth.

Homan improved to 3-0 while Einarson fell to 2-1.

In other results from Thursday's second draw, Japan's Momoha Tabata (2-1) posted a 7-4 win over Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes (1-2), South Korea's Ha Seung-youn (1-2) cruised to a 9-2 victory over Calgary's Kayla Skrlik (0-3) and Sweden's Isabella Wrana (2-1) earned a 7-4 win over Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa (1-2).

In Thursday's morning draw, Scotland's Ross Whyte (2-1) earned a 9-4 win over Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L. (0-3), Winnipeg's Matt Dunstone (3-0) eased to a 7-1 win over Saskatoon's Rylan Kleiter (0-3), Italy's Joel Retornaz (2-1) was a 5-2 winner over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller (1-2) and Germany's Marc Muskatewitz (3-0) scored in an extra end to wrap up a 5-4 win over Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell (1-2).

Two more draws were scheduled for later Thursday, and play continues through Sunday at the fourth Grand Slam stop of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.