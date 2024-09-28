CALGARY — Rachel Homan's curling team is a win away from defending its PointsBet Invitational women's title.

Homan beat Kaitlyn Lawes 10-5 in Saturday's semifinal to extend her winning streak to 11 wins this season.

Homan, the reigning Canadian and world champion, will meet Kayla Skrlik's Calgary foursome in Sunday's final.

Curling Canada's five-day PointsBet is a single-knockout event offering a purse of just over $350,000. The men's and women's victors each take home $50,000.

Skrlik beat Winnipeg's Kate Cameron 10-4 to advance to the women's final. The men's semifinals features Brad Gushue versus Jordan McDonald and Brad Jacobs taking on Mike McEwen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.