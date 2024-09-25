CALGARY — Rachel Homan opened defence of her women's curling title at the PointsBet Invitational with an 11-2 win over Gabby Wood.

The single-knockout event pitted Canadian and world champion Homan against the Canadian college women's champion in the opening draw.

The men's and women's PointsBet victors will each take home $50,000 in prize money.

In other games, Kaitlyn Lawes defeated Taylor Reese-Hansen 5-2, Selena Sturmay edged Ashley Thevenot 8-7 and Corryn Brown doubled Serena Gray-Withers 8-4.

The first men's draw features reigning Canadian men's champion Brad Gushue against national club champion Dan Sherrard and four-time national champion Kevin Koe taking on men's university champ Josh Bryden.

The men's and women's finals are Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.