SASKATOON — Ottawa's Rachel Homan won the women's title at the Grand Slam of Curling's WFG Masters with an 8-4 victory over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in Sunday's final.

Homan's team scored four in the third end to take a 4-1 lead.

Tirinzoni chipped away to pull within one, but another big end for Homan, this time scoring three in the seventh, put the game out of reach.

Homan picked up her first Grand Slam title of the season.

She now has 14 over her career, including four Masters titles.

Later Sunday, Italy's Joel Retornaz looked for his third straight Grand Slam tournament victory when he faced Scotland's Ross Whyte in the men's final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2023.