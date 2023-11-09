PICTOU, N.S. — Ottawa's Rachel Homan remained perfect at the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National with a 7-2 win over four-time defending Canadian champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., on Thursday.

Homan's team scored three in the fifth end to break the game open and prompt handshakes form Einarson's crew.

Homan's team improved to 3-0 along with Anna Hasselborg, who downed Isabella Wrana 9-3 in an all Swedish matchup.

Einarson and Wrana both fell to 2-1.

Earlier, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones beat American Delaney Strouse 8-5.

Jones, who won the circuit's season-opening HearingLife Tour Challenge last month in Niagara Falls, Ont., is also at 3-0 with South Korea's Eun Ji Gim, a 4-1 winner over Italy's Stefania Constantini.

In men's action, Italy's Joel Retornaz improved to 3-0 with a 4-2 win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat.

Retornaz's foursome continued its strong play this season after claiming the men's crown at the HearingLife Tour Challenge.

Another men's draw was scheduled for later Thursday.

Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.