TORONTO - Canada's Rachel Homan stole two points in the eighth end for a 6-4 win over Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura on Saturday at the AMJ Players' Championship.

Yoshimura needed to make an open draw to the four-foot ring with her final throw but her stone was heavy.

Homan, from Ottawa, was scheduled to play South Korea's Eun-Jung Kim in the evening semifinal at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated South Korea's Seung-Youn Ha 6-3 in the other early playoff game. Hasselborg was set to meet Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in the other women's semifinal.

The men's quarterfinals and semifinals were scheduled for later in the day.

The finals at the season-ending Grand Slam of Curling event were scheduled for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.