Canadiens Brendan Gallagher announces death of his mother, days after daughter born

During Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher put a puck in the empty net with a minute left in the game.

Gallagher pounded his heart and pointed to the sky after the final goal in the 6-3 win, many saying he was honouring his mother, Della Gallagher.

The Habs no. 11 announced the death of his mother on Instagram on Thursday.

“The best mom we could have had!” Gallagher wrote. “Grateful for all the amazing memories we have. I will cherish them and remember them always.”

The Montreal Canadiens posted a video of the celebration on the team’s Instagram page.

“Our most heartfelt condolences go out to Brendan Gallagher following the passing of his mother, Della,” the team wrote.

Fellow Habs players Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and others posted condolences in response.

“Not a day will go by I won’t want to pick up the phone and call you, or give you a big hug, tell you I love you,” wrote Gallagher.

“But we will all charge on with everything you taught us making you proud every single day.”

Bree Gallagher, Brendan’s sister, launched a fundraising campaign in the family’s home province of B.C. after learning of their mother’s diagnosis.

The news came days after Gallagher and his wife, Emma Fortin, announced the birth of their first child, Everly Mona Della Gallagher.