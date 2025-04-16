Canadiens forward Josh Anderson wins the Jacques Beauchamp Molson Trophy

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson won the Jacques Beauchamp Molson Trophy for the first time on Wednesday, which is awarded by media representatives assigned to cover the team.

This honour is given to the player who played a key role in the team’s performance during the season, without receiving any specific honours.

Anderson received the most votes overall among all candidates, collecting a total of 47 points, ahead of teammates Brendan Gallagher (46 points) and Alexandre Carrier (23 points).

The forward succeeds Quebec defenseman David Savard, who received the honour in 2023-24 and 2022-23. In his fifth season with the Canadiens, the six-foot-three, 226-pound player scored 15 goals and added 12 assists in 80 games, while ranking third on the team with 174 hits.

Anderson notably reached the 100-assist milestone and 600 career NHL games played in the 2024-25 season. He was also selected by the NHL Writers’ Association as the team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy.

The Jacques Beauchamp Molson Trophy, established in 1981 in memory of the journalist who devoted most of his professional career to covering the Canadiens, was first awarded to Doug Jarvis after the 1981-1982 season.

