Canadiens Laine and Matheson miss practice

Defenceman Mike Matheson and forward Patrik Laine did not take part in the Montreal Canadiens' training session on Wednesday, instead enjoying a day of treatments.

Both players finished Monday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. The Canadiens won 3-2 in a shootout.

Matheson has missed several practices in recent weeks. He was sidelined for two games late in November with a lower-body injury.

For his part, Laine has played four games since recovering from a sprained left knee. He has collected three goals and one assist.

For his part, forward Jake Evans was back on the ice Wednesday morning at the CN Sports Complex. He had appeared to injure his left shoulder in the third period against the Ducks. Nevertheless, he was back on the ice in overtime.

The Habs complete a five-game homestand on Thursday, when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins. To date, they have compiled a 3-1-0 record, including two tie-breaking victories.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 11, 2024.