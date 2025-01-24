Canadiens send defenceman Jayden Struble to the Rocket to get back into shape

The Montreal Canadiens sent defenceman Jayden Struble to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

The team announced the news on Friday morning.

Struble, 23, appeared in 26 games for the Habs this season, scoring two goals and three assists for a total of five points, and averaging 14:16 of playing time.

His last outing came on Jan. 10 in Washington.

The native of Cumberland, Rhode Island, has now played 82 NHL games, during which he has collected five goals, 10 assists and 15 points, as well as spending an average of 15 minutes 32 seconds per game on the ice.

The six-foot, 207-pound defenceman was selected in the second round (46th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2019 draft.

The Canadiens play their next game on Saturday night at the Bell Centre against the New Jersey Devils.

For their part, the Laval Rocket are in Hartford for a game against the Wolf Pack on Friday evening. On Sunday afternoon, the Laval team will be in Providence to take on the Bruins

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2025.