F1 Grand Prix: How to get around Montreal

After last year’s mishaps during Montreal’s Formula 1 Grand Prix, city officials say they are aiming for “the top of the podium” when it comes to logistics and transportation, Noovo Info reports.

Grand Prix weekend typically attracts more than 300,000 people — 50 per cent of whom come from outside Quebec — making it the busiest weekend on the city’s roads.

“The main point is to avoid the Jacques Cartier Bridge and the Bonaventure Expressway if you are not going to the Canadian Grand Prix,” said Philippe Sabourin, a spokesperson with the City of Montreal.

While the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve site at Jean-Drapeau Park on Île Sainte-Hélène is expecting to be very busy, other areas in and around Montreal will also be buzzing with F1 excitement, including the Formula Peel event, the Grand Prix Festival on Crescent Street and the pit stop at the Eaton Centre.

On the same weekend, the city will also be hosting the Francos de Montréal and Mural Festival, among other events.

Anyone attending the Montreal Grand Prix festivities is encouraged to plan their travel using the F1 GP Canada app.

“Given the large number of participants and the fact that there is no parking available, it is essential to use public transport to access the site during the event,” warns the Canadian Grand Prix website, pointing to public transit, park-and-ride options, river shuttles and taxis.

STM strike

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) says it has negotiated an agreement with its maintenance workers to ensure that public transport will be “complete and regular” during the Grand Prix, both for safety and traffic flow reasons.

The Jean-Drapeau Metro station (Yellow line) is located near the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, about a 15-minute walk away.

In addition to the Metro, there should be special shuttles running between the Old Port and Île Sainte-Hélène.

The STM is advising users to plan their trips carefully and purchase tickets in advance whenever possible.

Keep the city clean

The City of Montreal, with the help of the Ville-Marie and Plateau-Mont-Royal boroughs in particular, says it has made additional efforts in recent weeks to keep the streets clean.

Work has also been done on various construction sites located within the perimeter of the Grand Prix and across the downtown core, including the fact that no new permits have been issued for that time period, except for emergencies.

The City of Montreal says it has also asked developers to keep construction sites clean and remove “unnecessary” cones.

Officials say they have added decorative elements to fences surrounding construction sites to improve their appearance, met with numerous downtown businesses, and had firefighters inspect terraces to ensure they are compliant and “everything looks good.”