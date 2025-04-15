Findlay's Notebook: Habs are excited for a 'win and you're in' game

Victor Findlay is the voice of the Montreal Canadiens on TSN 690. He shares his notes from this morning's Habs practice ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Hurricanes.



The Habs had a full-team practice today. Everybody was accounted for including Emil Heineman.

Fairly short practice at about 30 minutes today, and a good 10-15 minutes were spent working on the powerplay with both units. Martin St-Louis, in particular, had a few moments where he was clearly explaining something to Demidov who was working with the 2nd unit today.

The vibe around the room was that a lot of players are excited to have the chance for a "win and you're in" game tomorrow vs. Carolina. Definitely not a depressive mood despite the fact they've lost 3 straight games.

Not expecting any lineup changes for tomorrow unless they feel like Emil Heineman is 100% ready to go for game action. We'll see after morning skate.

