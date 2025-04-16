Findlay's Notebook: Heineman will return to the lineup this evening

Victor Findlay is the voice of the Montreal Canadiens on TSN 690. He shares his notes from the team's final morning skate of the regular season ahead of tonight's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Optional skate, not many players on the ice. However, we know that Emil Heineman will return to the lineup this evening and will play alongside Jake Evans and Joel Armia. That means it should be Demidov with Newhook and Laine on the 2nd line tonight.

Sam Montembeault starts for Montréal. Pyotr Kochetkov is likely for Carolina, but as of writing this, is not confirmed.

Bunch of young kids for Carolina were called up yesterday including Dominick Fensore, Skyler Brind'Amour, Bradley Nadeau, and Riley Stillman. They will all be in the lineup tonight, and while we don't know officially yet who's out, Sebastien Aho, Jordan Staal, Jaccob Slavin, Jalen Chatfield, and Seth Jarvis were all not present for morning skate.



