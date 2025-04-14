Findlay's Notebook: Here's which lineup Demidov will be on tonight

Victor Findlay is the voice of the Montreal Canadiens on TSN 690. He shares his notes from this morning's Habs skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks:

Full team skate today for Montréal. Martin St-Louis touched on it in his media availability today with the team having poor starts lately he wanted to get them on for a game-day skate that resembled more of a regular practice. Although the skate was only 20-30 minutes, we definitely saw more structure with the drills today, and obviously the Habs are hoping that translates to a better start this evening.



Ivan Demidov was on the ice today but was not made available to speak with the media. I am told his first media availability will be after the game tonight.



The lineup looks as follows:

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky

Gallagher - Dvorak - Anderson

Demidov - Newhook - Armia

Laine - Evans - Kapanen



Emil Heineman remains sidelined with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.



St-Louis mentioned this morning that although Demidov is starting the night with Newhook/Armia, he's going to take this shift-by-shift. I expect we're going to see Demidov with Laine at some point tonight, and for the most part, the usage of the Newhook and Evans line will differ depending on game situation tonight.



With Ryan Greene making his NHL debut tonight for the Blackhawks, it's possible we could see six different players score their first NHL goal tonight. Kapanen and Demidov would be the candidates for Montréal. Moore, Levshunov, Greene, and Rinzel are all yet to score their first with Chicago.



Any kind of victory tonight for Montréal clinches them a playoff spot. Doesn't matter if it's regulation, overtime, or shootout. 2 points will do the job tonight.



