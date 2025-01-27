Guhle and Anderson miss Habs practice in Brossard

Forward Josh Anderson and defenceman Kaiden Guhle did not take part in the Montreal Canadiens' practice on Monday at the CN Sports Complex, taking a day off instead.

Both were in uniform on Saturday when the Habs lost 4-3 in overtime to the New Jersey Devils.

Guhle blocked three shots in the game and at times looked in pain on the bench. He played just over 25 minutes.

Anderson played just over 14 minutes and did not have a point.

The Canadiens have lost their last two games (0-1-1) and will host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

