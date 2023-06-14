The Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in five games on Tuesday but just as with every cup champion of years past, three notable Quebec players were on the roster, including the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy, Jonathan Marchessault.

Marchessault, who hails from Cap-Rouge is the first Quebecer to receive the award since Jean-Sébastien Giguère in 2003.

The 32-year-old is also the first undrafted player since Wayne Gretzky to win the trophy.

The Knights forward was awarded the playoff MVP honour for racking up 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) during the playoffs that ended in a 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers. Marchessault had an assist in the final game.

"I couldn't be more proud of our team, our organization," Marchessault said. "Everybody stepped up at different times and that's why we're winners."

Marchessault, along with his Quebec teammates were congratulated by Premier Francois Legault.

"Bravo to the Golden Knights for their victory," Legault wrote.

He said he especially wanted to congratulate the Quebec players: Marchessault, Nicolas Roy from Amos, Que, and Montreal’s William Carrier from LaSalle for their performances.

"We are proud of you!" the premier said.

He was joined at the post-game press conference by his four young children, James, Victoria, Henry, and William.

"Quite the crew," he said as he hoisted two of them on his lap.

Asked by a reporter to look back on his career and characterize his view of the victory Marchessault spoke about the bumpy ride, and the hard work he put in especially over the past few years.

"My wife was unbelievable to be honest. You don't hear enough about it, how big they are in the career of a professional athlete," he said in the press conference broadcast by RDS.

With files from The Canadian Press and RDS