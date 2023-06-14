Stanley Cup playoffs: Quebecer wins Conn Smythe for first time since 2003

Nicolas Roy (left), William Carrier (right) and Conn Smythe winning forward Jonathan Marchessault are three more Quebec hockey products that can now add Stanley Cup champion to their resume after winning as part of the Vegas Golden Knights. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier; Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP; AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Nicolas Roy (left), William Carrier (right) and Conn Smythe winning forward Jonathan Marchessault - AP Photo/Lucas Peltier; Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP; AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell