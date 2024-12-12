SCOREBOARD

Montreal Canadiens' Gallagher, wife expecting baby

Montreal Canadiens alternate captain and right winger Brendan Gallagher and his wife, Emma Fortin. Montreal Canadiens alternate captain and right winger Brendan Gallagher and his wife, Emma Fortin. - emmafortin14/Instagram


A tiny Timbit is on their way for Montreal Canadiens alternate captain and right winger Brendan Gallagher and his wife, Emma Fortin.

The couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby Gallagher "this winter."

The 32-year-old Habs player was born in Edmonton, Alta., and was selected in the fifth round, 147th overall, by the Habs in the 2010 NHL entry draft.

Fortin, a Quebecer, is currently working on her PhD in management and strategy at HEC Montréal.

The couple got engaged in July 2023 in Whistler, B.C. and were married in Montreal a year later.

They also share a dog, Skye, whom they adopted in 2022.

 

 

