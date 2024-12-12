Montreal Canadiens' Gallagher, wife expecting baby

A tiny Timbit is on their way for Montreal Canadiens alternate captain and right winger Brendan Gallagher and his wife, Emma Fortin.

The couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting a baby Gallagher "this winter."

The 32-year-old Habs player was born in Edmonton, Alta., and was selected in the fifth round, 147th overall, by the Habs in the 2010 NHL entry draft.

Fortin, a Quebecer, is currently working on her PhD in management and strategy at HEC Montréal.

The couple got engaged in July 2023 in Whistler, B.C. and were married in Montreal a year later.

They also share a dog, Skye, whom they adopted in 2022.