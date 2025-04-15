Montreal's Bell Centre tops player poll for NHL arena with best ice

The NHLPA released its annual player poll on Tuesday and, for the seventh consecutive season, Montreal's Bell Centre has topped the list of NHL arenas with the best ice.

As part of the 2024-2025 season poll, 663 NHL players were approached with 12 hockey-related questions.

When asked about the NHL arena with the best ice, 44.9% of respondents chose the Bell Centre. Edmonton's Rogers Place came in second with 14.87% of the vote while Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre landed third with 10.77% of the vote.

The only other Montreal ranking on the poll was in the category of player with the best fashion sense. Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine ranked third with 3.80% votes. Laine was beat out by Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak and Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews who shared top spots with 15.75% of the vote. Maple Leaf William Nylander took the second spot with 12.90% of the vote.

Here are some of the other categories along with their top ranks:

Best Overall Goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning) 31.13%

Best Overall Forward: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) 73.89%

Best Overall Defenceman: Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) 71.78%

Best Playmaker: Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning) 48.25%

Best Overall Skater: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) 66.41%

Players also had the opportunity to comment on which rule change they would be most interested in adopting. The 'jailbreak goal,' which would see a minor penalty end in the case of a shorthanded goal, topped the list.

With files from TSN.ca staff