Montreal to face Toronto in PWHL 'Duel at the Top' at Bell Centre on April 20

Montreal will take on Toronto at the Bell Centre on April 20, the Women's Professional Hockey League (PWHL) announced in a press release on Tuesday morning.

With a capacity of more than 21,000 spectators, the Bell Centre will be the sixth NHL arena to host a PWHL game this season. Tickets for the game, to be known as "Dual at the Summit," will go on sale on March 20, the news release said.

The game between Montreal and Toronto will replace the one scheduled for the April 21 at the Verdun Auditorium. Ticket holders for the game will be contacted before tickets for the April 20 game at the Bell Centre go on sale to the public.

In the meantime, Montreal and Toronto are scheduled to meet this weekend at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On Feb. 16, the "Battle on Bay Street" game between Montreal and Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, set a new attendance record for women's hockey with a crowd of 19,285.

Prior to the PWHL, the North American record for a regular-season women's professional hockey game was 5,938, set on Dec. 10, 2016, in the CWHL when the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Calgary Inferno at the Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 12, 2024.