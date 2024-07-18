Hoops fans in Montreal can circle Oct. 6 on their calendars as the NBA released its Canada Series 2024 schedule on Thursday.

The Toronto Raptors will be in town to tip off against the Washington Wizards at the Bell Centre, marking the 10th year of the NBA scheduling preseason basketball games in Canada outside of Toronto.

Last year, the Oklahoma City Thunder played the Detroit Pistons in Montreal, and the Raptors played the 2024 champion Boston Celtics in Montreal in 2022.

"The energy, enthusiasm and passion that fans in Montréal have for the NBA is on full display every time we play games there," said NBA Canada senior vice-president and managing director Leah MacNab.

Exclusive presale tickets are on sale now, and regular tickets will go on sale Aug. 16.

It is the 30th anniversary of the Raptors in Toronto, and the team features four Canadian players, including Montrealer Chris Boucher. Boucher was on the Raptors championship-winning team in 2019.

"We have always felt the love from our fans in Montreal and across Quebec, so we are thrilled to be visiting again this fall," said Raptors general manager Bobby Webster.