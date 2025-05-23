Super Bowl champion Tyreek Hill coming to Montreal’s South Shore

Five-time first-team all-pro wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Tyreek Hill will be on Montreal’s South Shore on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Miami Dolphin will stop in Longueuil’s Greenfield Park neighbourhood at Empire Park for the Tyreek Hill Youth Football and Speed Camp, run by the Soul Runner Speed Academy.

Hill won a Super Bowl in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Founded in 2022 in Atlanta, the academy puts on football and speed camps to train young athletes between six and 17.

Hill will head to Ontario on Sunday and then head south of the border the following weekend for future camps.

“The Fastest Man in the National Football League, Tyreek ‘Cheetah’ Hill will provide your youth with a hands-on approach to increase their knowledge of the game of American Football; the mechanics of speed by demonstration various running techniques; proper catching techniques; team work; and being coachable,” the event’s page reads.

“Through various football drills, Tyreek and our SRSA Coaches will provide high energy, a fun atmosphere and a unique style to coaching.”

The event starts at 11 a.m. and lasts four hours.