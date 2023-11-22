The Air Canada logo will appear on the Montreal Canadiens' white jersey as of Wednesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, the Montreal organization announced in a press release Wednesday.

The addition of the Air Canada logo is part of the NHL's game jersey advertising program, which allows league teams to sell advertising on their official jerseys.

"Featuring the Air Canada name and iconic rondelle (the red maple leaf enclosed in a circle), the patch will be displayed on the team’s official away white jerseys and will be stitched in the upper right chest area," explained the press release.

This announcement comes just over a year after the Habs announced that the Royal Bank of Canada logo would be worn to their red jerseys.

Captain Nick Suzuki had arrived at the Canadiens' golf tournament in September 2022 wearing the red jersey, adorned with the small RBC logo, along with assistants Brendan Gallagher and Joel Edmundson.

In both cases, team said the agreement was for 'several seasons,' without specifying the exact number.

The Habs also announced in December 2020 that Bell would be "the team's corporate partner identified on players' helmets for the 2020-2021 season, the first such partnership between a Canadian company and an NHL franchise."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2023.