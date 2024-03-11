Forward Juraj Slafkovsky misses another Habs practice

Forward Juraj Slafkovsky missed another Montreal Canadiens practice on Monday.

He underwent treatments instead of practice.

It was the third time in eight days that the 19-year-old Slovakian did not take to the ice to train with his teammates.

Slafkovsky scored 13 goals and 20 assists in 64 games this season. He has played in every game for the team so far.

For his part, forward Colin White took part in training at the CN Sports Complex on Monday morning. However, he was wearing a shirt, indicating that he should avoid contact.

White has missed the Habs' last three games with an upper-body injury.

The Habs return to action on Tuesday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2024.