Fervent Habs fans sporting Canadiens jerseys flocked to Toronto’s Pearson Airport Thursday night to catch a glimpse of rookie Ivan Demidov touching down on Canadian soil.

“We love you, Demidov!” fans shouted as the Montreal Canadiens prospect lugged his hockey bags into a van waiting for him outside the arrivals section.

Various fans and beat reporters were on Demidov watch, tracking his flight from Istanbul on livestreams before it touched down in Toronto where he’ll join the rest of the Habs before their Saturday night game against the Leafs.

“[It] takes a special type of weirdo to track Ivan Demidov’s flight to Canada and you think they’d be rare, but nope! They’re out there,” wrote one Ottawa Senators fan on X.

The Canadiens announced Tuesday that they signed the 19-year-old Russian forward to a three-year entry-level contract within hours of his KHL team saying their top scorer would be heading to the NHL.

Demidov was selected fifth overall in the 2024 Entry Draft.

But if you’re a Habs fan and looking to show up to his first game wearing his no. 93, you’ll have to wait.

The Montreal Canadiens’ official Tricolore Sports store is sold out in all sizes of the jersey after the team announced on Wednesday that Demidov would be the 30th player in NHL history to wear the number, according to Hockey Reference.

Former Hab Doug Gilmour, as well as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Petr Nedved, are among those who Demidov will join in wearing the number.

Santana Enrique at Sports Crescent on Sainte-Catherine Street West downtown said, “Everyone is sold out.”

Enrique has already placed an order and said stock should be in by April 17.

If you’re planning on hitting up Monday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, be ready to pay.

The lowest priced tickets on Ticketmaster are going for $271.33 in the highest possible seats at the Bell Centre in section 422, row D.

For seats in the lower bowl, prepare to pay close to or over $1,000.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” said Habs fan Matt Busato-Viviani. “Playoff fever; nothing else like it.”

The Canadiens have games in Ottawa and Toronto before coming home for the match-up with the Blackhawks Monday.