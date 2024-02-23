Jean-Guy Talbot, who won 5 consecutive Stanley Cups with the Habs, dies at 91

Jean-Guy Talbot, one of 12 Montreal Canadiens players to win five consecutive Stanley Cups between 1956 and 1960, has died at the age of 91.

The Cap-de-la-Madeleine native played 13 seasons with the Canadiens, from 1954 to 1967, and more briefly in Minnesota, Detroit, Saint Louis and Buffalo, until 1971. In 1,066 games in the National Hockey League, including 801 with the Canadiens, the defenceman amassed 285 points.

He then served as head coach with the St. Louis Blues, between 1972 and 1974, and with the New York Rangers, in 1977-78.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2024.