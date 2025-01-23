PWHL's Montreal Victoire to host Boston Fleet at Bell Centre on March 1

The Montreal Victoire will host the Boston Fleet in a Professional Women's Hockey League game at the Bell Centre on March 1.

Last season, a women's hockey attendance record of 21,105 fans filled the building when Montreal lost 3-2 in overtime to Toronto on April 20 at the home of the NHL's Canadiens.

The sellout crowd surpassed the previous high of 19,285 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 16.

Montreal played most of its home games at the 4,000-seat Verdun Auditorium last season. This year, the Victoire's home arena is the 10,000-capacity Place Bell in Laval, Que.

The Bell Centre game has been dubbed the "Duel at the Top" for the second consecutive season.

The Victoire (6-2-1-2) are currently in first place in the PWHL, while the Fleet (3-2-2-4) are fifth out of six teams. Boston eliminated Montreal in the PWHL semifinals during the league's inaugural season.

“We had the privilege of playing in front of a world-record crowd at the Bell Centre last season, creating unforgettable moments for fans and players alike,” Victoire general manager Danièle Sauvageau said in a statement.

“We’re excited to return to this iconic venue and experience that incredible energy again. Our fans are the best in the PWHL, and we know they’ll show up in droves to make this another remarkable experience for everyone involved.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2025.