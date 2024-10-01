PWHL's six teams to gather in Toronto, Montreal during training camps

Professional Women's Hockey League camps starting Nov. 12 will include mini camps for all six teams in Toronto and Montreal.

The Montréal Victoire, Boston Fleet and Ottawa Charge will assemble at Montreal's Verdun Auditorium and Toronto Sceptres, Minnesota Frost and New York Sirens at Toronto's Ford Performance Centre for training sessions and pre-season scrimmages Nov. 19-22.

The scrimmages in the two cities will be closed to the public, the PWHL said Tuesday in a statement.

Training camp rosters announced Oct. 10 can carry a maximum 32 players of women under contract, selected in the PWHL draft or free agents.

Rosters for the 2024-25 season that will be declared Nov. 27 can include a maximum of 23 players, plus up to three players signed to reserve contracts.

The league has yet to announce its regular-season schedule and opening date for its second season.

The inaugural season started Jan. 1, 2024, with each team playing a 24-game schedule, followed by best-of-five semifinals and final.

Minnesota won the inaugural Walter Cup on May 29 by beating Boston three games to two in the championship series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2024.