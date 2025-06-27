Another Montrealer has been picked up by an NBA team.

Forward Jahmyl Telfort’s rights were acquired by the LA Clippers after the NBA Entry Draft on Friday.

The 6′7″, 225-pound senior who played his college ball with the Butler Bulldogs averaged 16 points a game, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists as a senior.

He started in 28 of 31 games for the Bulldogs.

The terms of Telfort’s contract are unknown.

The Montreal North native moved with his family to Boucherville, Que. where he played high school ball at De Moortagne High School before moving to Toronto and then the NCAA.

Telfort is the latest talent from Montreal North to draw attention from the NBA.

NBA champion Luguentz “Lu” Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacer Bennedict Mathurin (who lost to Dort in the finals) are both from the borough, in addition to a handful of other players.