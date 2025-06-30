Georges St-Pierre appointed to the Order of Canada
Quebec MMA legend Georges St-Pierre has been appointed to the Order of Canada.
A total of 83 Canadians were appointed to the Order, announced Monday by Governor General Mary Simon.
From Saint-Isidore, St-Pierre is a former world champion mixed martial artist who defended his welterweight title a record nine times, later winning the middleweight title.
He also founded the Georges St-Pierre Foundation, which helps youth, counters bullying and promotes physical activity.
St-Pierre is not the only Quebecer to be appointed to the Order.
The list includes:
- Alan Charles Evans, whose work in brain imaging research has led to breakthroughs in understanding neuronal development, aging and Alzheimer’s disease.
- Marc-André Blanchard, who is set to become Prime Minister Mark Carney’s chief of staff. Blanchard previously worked as a lawyer and as Canada’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations.
- Jacques Bouchard, a family physician from La Malbaie specializing in allergies and respiratory illnesses.
- Marianne Dubuc and Élise Gravel, both children’s book authors and illustrators.
- Sylvain Martel, a world-renowned leader in the field of medical nanorobotics who paved the way for less invasive and more effective treatments for difficult-to-access or treatment-resistant cancers.
- Michael Kevin McMahon, a highly sought-after collaborative pianist. An influential vocal coach, he has served as a mentor for many top-level artists.
- Michel Rabagliati, one of the country’s most prolific cartoonists. Known for his character, Paul, he has put Canadian comic book culture on the international map.
- Mahesh Chandra Sharma, a beloved Concordia professor, philanthropist and leader who established scholarships to honour the memory of his family, who were victims of Air India Flight 182.