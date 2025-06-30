Georges St-Pierre appointed to the Order of Canada

Quebec MMA legend Georges St-Pierre has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

A total of 83 Canadians were appointed to the Order, announced Monday by Governor General Mary Simon.

From Saint-Isidore, St-Pierre is a former world champion mixed martial artist who defended his welterweight title a record nine times, later winning the middleweight title.

He also founded the Georges St-Pierre Foundation, which helps youth, counters bullying and promotes physical activity.

St-Pierre is not the only Quebecer to be appointed to the Order.

The list includes: