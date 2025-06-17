Victoire re-sign Kati Tabin for two years

Montreal’s Victoire announced Monday that it has signed defender Kati Tabin to a two-year contract extension, keeping her with the team through the end of the 2026-2027 season.

Tabin, who played for the Victoire during the first two seasons of the Women’s Professional Hockey League (LPHF), scored four goals and racked up as many assists in 28 games last season.

The 28-year-old athlete also delivered 26 hits, finishing second on the Victoire behind captain Marie-Philip Poulin. In 52 games with the Montreal team, she has scored five goals and nine assists.

“Kati is an invaluable part of our team, both on the ice and in the locker room,” said Victoire general manager Danièle Sauvageau in a press release.

“Over the past two seasons, we have seen tremendous improvement in her level of play. Her ability to contribute on both sides of the ice makes her an important part of our team, and we are delighted to have her back with us.”

Tabin was selected 30th overall in the inaugural PWHL draft in 2023. After a four-season university career with the Quinnipiac University Bobcats, she played for the Connecticut Whale and Toronto Six in the PHF.

“I am extremely happy to stay in Montreal and continue to represent this team and this city that I love so much,” said the Winnipeg native. “We will continue to work hard as a group to win a championship for this city.”

Tabin is the ninth player signed for the 2025-2026 season for the Victoire. She joins defender Erin Ambrose and Amanda Boulier, goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens, and forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Kristin O’Neill, Maureen Murphy, and Lina Ljungblom.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 16, 2025.