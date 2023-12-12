WATCH: What if Tom Brady played for the Montreal Expos?
What might the Montreal Expos look like if Tom Brady played on the team? That's exactly what the latest Topps ad campaign tries to answer.
In a video posted to social media, Topps comments, "one of the most 'What if…?' questions in sports is always to ponder the careers of great players had they gone a different route. Watch as we explore that question with Montreal Expo’s former 1995 draft pick, the power-hitting catcher, Tom Brady!"
The campaign was purposely released on December 12 (12/12) as a tip of the cap to Brady's jersey number and to promote a new Bowman Draft trading card set which includes a card of Brady reimagined as a Montreal Expos catcher.
Expos purists will also be thrilled to spot names like Pedro Martinez, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., and Larry Walker sitting at a fictional Montreal bar, appropriately named Brady's Brasserie.
Watch the campaign below: