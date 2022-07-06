Todd Boehly could be on the verge of his first signature signing as Chelsea owner.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports the Blues have agreed to personal terms with Manchester City's England forward Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, 27, has one year remaining on his current deal. With the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez at the Etihad, it is believed that the Premier League champions are open to selling Sterling. City completed the sale of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal earlier this week.

Sterling has made 339 appearances across all competitions for City since his £49 million move from Liverpool in 2015. In his seven seasons at the Etihad, Sterling has 131 goals.

Internationally, Sterling has been capped 77 times by the Three Lions and has appeared at two World Cups and was a member of England's squad that finished as runners-up at Euro 2020 last summer.