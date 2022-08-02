The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Raheem Wilson, the team announced Tuesday.

“We appreciate everything Raheem has done during his time with the Stampeders and we wish him the best,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a statement.

Wilson, 28, joined the Stampeders in 2019 and has spent three seasons with the team (2019-20,2021), recording 109 total tackles and three interceptions and a forced fumble.