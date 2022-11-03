Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy is dead at the age of 73, the NFL announced Thursday.

Guy became the first full-time punter to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after spending the entirety of his 13-year career with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy.



Taken with the 23rd overall pick of the 1973 NFL Draft out of Southern Miss as the first punter ever to be taken in the first round, Guy appeared in 207 games with the Raiders, winning three Super Bowls in 1976, 1980 and 1983.

A six-time First Team All-Pro, Guy was inducted into Canton in 2014.

The Swainsboro, GA native was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004.