Looking ahead to the second half of the Blue Jays' season

With two outs in the top of the third inning Friday night, Raimel Tapia thought he had a lazy fly ball to centre field that would have ended the inning.

What he had instead was Blue Jays history.

With Toronto leading the Boston Red Sox 6-0 and the bases loaded in the third, Tapia popped an offering from Austin Davis to centre field where Jarren Duran lost the ball in the sky and eventually allowed it to drop behind him. Left fielder Alex Verdugo retrieved the ball from the warning track but not before all four Toronto runners had crossed the plate, including Tapia.

It was the second inside-the-park grand slam in Blue Jays history, joining Junior Felix in June of 1989, and the first in MLB since Michael A. Taylor in September of 2017.

Tapia's slam gave the Blue Jays a 10-0 lead over the Red Sox which they pushed to 14-0 the following inning.

Toronto began the second half Friday two games ahead of Boston at 50-43, occupying the final wild card spot in the American League. The two teams will continue their series from Fenway Park Saturday with Alek Manoah getting the ball for the Jays against Kutter Crawford.