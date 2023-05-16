Raptors' Dowtin Jr. has surgery to remove loose bodies
Jeff Dowtin Jr. - The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. has undergone surgery to remove loose bodies from his right ankle, the team announced on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old will wear a walking boot for the next two weeks and will rehab in Toronto this summer.
Dowtin Jr. averaged 2.4 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 25 games with the Raptors in 2022-23.
The Rhode Island product has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks over his two year career.