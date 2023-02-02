Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin is heading to the NHL All-Star game in Florida as he replaces his teammate, Tage Thompson, who suffered an injury against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rasmus Dahlin has been added to the 2023 #NHLAllStar roster, replacing Tage Thompson (injury).



Congratulations Ras! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/GoY7FMGk1E — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 2, 2023

The 25-year-old Thompson appeared to suffer the injury in the second period and was not on the bench to begin the third. He had one shot on goal in 11:16 of ice time before departing as the Hurricanes went on to win 5-1.

Thompson previously dealt with an upper-body injury last weekend against the Minnesota Wild and was absent from the team's skate on Monday.

The Phoenix, Ariz., native is in the midst of a breakout year, with 34 goals and 68 points in 50 games this season.

The 22-year-old Swedish native Dahlin is also having a career year with the Sabres, as he has recorded a career-high 55 points through 49 games this season. The former first overall pick in 2018 has a career-high 14 goals to go along with 41 assists.

The NHL All-Star skills competition takes place on Friday, with All-Star Game being played on Saturday at FLA Live Arena.