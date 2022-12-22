The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Rasmus Sandin on injured reserve Thursday and recalled defenceman Mac Hollowell from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

Sandin, 22, recorded an assist and logged 8:30 minutes of ice time before exiting Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a neck injury.

Through 32 games, the Uppsala, Sweden, native has two goals and 11 assists.

Selected in the first round (29th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Sandin is in his fourth season with the Maple Leafs. In 120 career games, Sandin has eight goals and 41 points.

The 24-year-old Hollowell has skated in six games for the Maple Leafs this season, tallying a pair of assists. At the AHL level, the 118th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft has 10 assists in 13 games.